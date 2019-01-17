Hip-Hop Charity Party

Google Calendar - Hip-Hop Charity Party - 2019-01-17 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hip-Hop Charity Party - 2019-01-17 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hip-Hop Charity Party - 2019-01-17 00:00:00 iCalendar - Hip-Hop Charity Party - 2019-01-17 00:00:00

Revival Bar 783 College, Toronto, Ontario M6G 1C5

Show of local hip-hop artists including Nathan Baya, Realije, and Rebels De La Soul, and DJ soundclash battle with DJs WAVGODS, Abs & Cheffy, Ace Dillinger & Karim Olen Ash, Andy BBad & M4RS, and Berma & DJ Lewy V. 7:30 pm. $35.  Proceeds to Unity Charity's arts education and mental health programs.

canadahelps.org/en/charities/unitycharity/events/2019-unity-hip-hop-party

Info
Revival Bar 783 College, Toronto, Ontario M6G 1C5 View Map
Critics' Picks
Music
Pop/Rock/Hip-Hop/Soul
Google Calendar - Hip-Hop Charity Party - 2019-01-17 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hip-Hop Charity Party - 2019-01-17 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hip-Hop Charity Party - 2019-01-17 00:00:00 iCalendar - Hip-Hop Charity Party - 2019-01-17 00:00:00