Hip-Hop Food Drive
Black Swan 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1
5th annual event with Bugatti Bonsu, Swisha Sweetz, Itali and others along with DJ Slam from CIUT 89.5 FM, at this benefit night with host Dynamic aka Ya Favourite Lightskin of Bring Ya Eh Game Radio. Proceeds to Eastview Neighbourhood Community Centre. 9 pm. $10, $5 w/ a non perishable food item.
Info
Black Swan 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1 View Map
Festive Season
Community Events, Music
Benefits
Pop/Rock/Hip-Hop/Soul