Hip Hop House Party: From The T-dot To The Six

BAND Gallery 19 Brock, Toronto, Ontario M6H 4K1

Panel discussion on the city's rap past, present and future w/ Sean Leon, Clairmont The Second and Erin Ashley, showcase performances by Ghetto Concept, Michie Mee, Que Rock, Infinite, Devontée, pHoenix Pagliacci, ALL.ME, DJ Jayemkayem. 7 pm. Free. RSVP.

Program curator & host: Dalton Higgins, with special guest panelist Kardinal Offishall.

facebook.com/events/1978709222404843

