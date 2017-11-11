Hip Hop House Party: From The T-dot To The Six
Panel discussion on the city's rap past, present and future w/ Sean Leon, Clairmont The Second and Erin Ashley, showcase performances by Ghetto Concept, Michie Mee, Que Rock, Infinite, Devontée, pHoenix Pagliacci, ALL.ME, DJ Jayemkayem. 7 pm. Free. RSVP.
Program curator & host: Dalton Higgins, with special guest panelist Kardinal Offishall.
