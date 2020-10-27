NOW MagazineAll EventsHire Purpose: How Smart Companies Can Close the Skills Gap

Join us for a 1-hour livestream featuring Deanna Mulligan, President and CEO, Guardian Life Insurance Company of America; Author on her book Hire Purpose: How Smart Companies Can Close the Skills Gap (Columbia Business School Press, Oct. 27, 2020).

December 2 from noon-1 pm ET. $33 (includes 1 hardcover copy of Hire Purpose and the link to the livestream). Pre-register online. Registration URL: https://www.rotman.utoronto.ca/ProfessionalDevelopment/Events/UpcomingEvents/20201202DeannaMulligan

Additional Details

Location - U of T Rotman School of Management

 

Date And Time

2020-12-02 @ 12:00 PM to
2020-12-02 @ 01:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Event Category

Books

Location Page

U of T Rotman School of Management

