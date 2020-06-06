Hirokazu Kore-eda Retrospective

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

The Japan Foundation and the Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre present a selection of films by filmmaker KORE-EDA Hirokazu dealing with themes of family and its meaning. Kore-eda is widely considered Japan’s finest contemporary director and screenwriter. . All screenings in Japanese with English subtitles. Jun 6-28. $6 per fiim. jftor.org/hirokazu-kore-eda-retrospective

