Hirokazu Kore-eda Retrospective
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
The Japan Foundation and the Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre present a selection of films by filmmaker KORE-EDA Hirokazu dealing with themes of family and its meaning. Kore-eda is widely considered Japan’s finest contemporary director and screenwriter. . All screenings in Japanese with English subtitles. Jun 6-28. $6 per fiim. jftor.org/hirokazu-kore-eda-retrospective
Info
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
Film