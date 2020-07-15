NOW MagazineAll EventsHistoric Places Day – Online

Historic Places Day – Online

Town of York Historical Society
04
Jul
-
31
Aug

Historic Places Day – Online

by Town of York Historical Society
 
404 people viewed this event.

Canada #HistoricPlacesDay is a national celebration that promotes our country’s diverse and unique historic places. Running for the first time  all summer long, virtual festivities from coast to coast are set to kick off on July 4 and will continue through until the end of August. 

At Toronto’s First Post Office, we strongly believe in taking every opportunity share the story of the Town of York and early postal service in Toronto. Along with our virtual exhibits, we have developed various activities, games, virtual tours, and programs that can be explored from the comfort of your home here.

 

Date And Time

2020-07-04 @ 10:00 AM to
2020-08-31 @ 10:00 PM
 

Location

see website, Toronto, ON
 

Venue

Online event
 

Event Types

Seminar or Talk
 

Event Category

Community Events
 
 

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

 

Share With Friends

Town of York Historical Society

Comments are Closed.