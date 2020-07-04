Historic Places Day

Canada #HistoricPlacesDay is a national celebration that promotes our country’s diverse and unique historic places. Running for the first time all summer long, virtual festivities from coast to coast are set to kick off on July 4 and will continue through until the end of August.

At Toronto’s First Post Office, we strongly believe in taking every opportunity share the story of the Town of York and early postal service in Toronto. Along with our virtual exhibits, we have developed various activities, games, virtual tours, and programs that can be explored from the comfort of your home here.