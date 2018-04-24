History On Stage: Bringing Ancient Rome To Life
Royal Ontario Museum 100 Queen's Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C6
Celebrate Shakespeare with an evening of engaging discussion and live dramatic presentations with ROM and the Stratford Festival. Join ROM Director & CEO Josh Basseches and Stratford Festival Artistic Director Antoni Cimolino for a thought-provoking discussion on how museums and the performing arts bring history to life for 21st-century audiences. 7 pm. $20. Pre-register.
Info
Royal Ontario Museum 100 Queen's Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C6 View Map
Community Events