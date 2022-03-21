Readers' Choice 2021

HIV Criminalization: Challenging Injustice in Canada and Around the World

Mar 21, 2022

The HIV Legal Network is hosting its 10th Symposium on HIV, Law, and Human Rights! Join us March 22nd, 2022, for HIV Criminalization: Challenging Injustice in Canada and Around the World. This virtual event will bring together people living with HIV, policymakers, legal and health professionals, along with activists and allies for a discussion about HIV and human rights.

Together, we will explore the evolution of the criminalization of HIV non-disclosure in Canada and trends in prosecutions, including disproportionate impacts on Black and Indigenous people; litigation related to condom use, HIV, and sexual assault law; and global movements and advocacy to limit HIV criminalization around the world.

Free registration and agenda online.

Additional Details

Event Price - Free

Date And Time

Tue, Mar 22nd, 2022 @ 01:00 PM

Location

Online Event

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel

Event Category

Community Events

Event Tags

