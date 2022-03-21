The HIV Legal Network is hosting its 10th Symposium on HIV, Law, and Human Rights! Join us March 22nd, 2022, for HIV Criminalization: Challenging Injustice in Canada and Around the World. This virtual event will bring together people living with HIV, policymakers, legal and health professionals, along with activists and allies for a discussion about HIV and human rights.

Together, we will explore the evolution of the criminalization of HIV non-disclosure in Canada and trends in prosecutions, including disproportionate impacts on Black and Indigenous people; litigation related to condom use, HIV, and sexual assault law; and global movements and advocacy to limit HIV criminalization around the world.

Free registration and agenda online.