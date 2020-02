The Hogtown Hoedown is a super-fun square dance with a live band and caller. Caller: Peg Evans; Band: Kitgut Stringband.

No experience necessary, no need to bring a partner. Beginner instruction at 8 pm, followed by the dance at 8:15 pm, each dance is taught before it starts. $18; students and under-employed $13; kids $7.

facebook.com/profile.php?id=100007232176193