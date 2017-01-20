Hogtown Hoedown Square Dance
Dovercourt House 805 Dovercourt, Toronto, Ontario M6H 2X4
Category
Community Events
Venue
Dovercourt House, 805 Dovercourt Road, Toronto, ON M6H 2X4
Cost
$15; $10 Students; $7 Kids
Description
Hey dancers, time to dance off those holiday calories! Caller: Hannah Naiman
Band: Lonesome Ace Stringband
No experience necessary, No need to bring a partner.
Beginner instruction at 8, followed by the dance at 8:15, each dance is taught before it
hogtownhoedown@gmail.com
Phone, Email or URL
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100007232176193
Info
Dovercourt House 805 Dovercourt, Toronto, Ontario M6H 2X4 View Map