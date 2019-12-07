Holiday Crafts & Food Marketplace

Mennonite New Life Centre of Toronto 1774 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4L 1G7

Vendors, artisans, door prizes, kids craft corner, silent auction, raffle, winter wonderland fun photos which provides immigrant & refugee artisans an opportunity to integrate with established artisans & start to build their business. 11 am-4 pm. Free admission.

Mennonite New Life Centre of Toronto 1774 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4L 1G7 View Map
Festive Season
All Ages, Kid-Friendly
Community Events
Benefits
