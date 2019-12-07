Holiday Fair In The Square

to Google Calendar - Holiday Fair In The Square - 2019-12-07 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Holiday Fair In The Square - 2019-12-07 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Holiday Fair In The Square - 2019-12-07 12:00:00 iCalendar - Holiday Fair In The Square - 2019-12-07 12:00:00

Nathan Phillips Square 100 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario

Annual event in support of Epilepsy Toronto that combines the charm and elegance of a Christmas market with the excitement and allure of a thriving winter carnival. Dec 7-23, Tue-Thu 4-9 pm, Fri-Sat noon-10 pm, Sun noon-9 pm. Closed Mondays, except Dec 23 (noon-7 pm). Free admission.

fairinthesquare.ca  //  eventbrite.com/e/tickets-64743401256

Info

Nathan Phillips Square 100 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Festive Season
All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor
Community Events
Benefits
to Google Calendar - Holiday Fair In The Square - 2019-12-07 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Holiday Fair In The Square - 2019-12-07 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Holiday Fair In The Square - 2019-12-07 12:00:00 iCalendar - Holiday Fair In The Square - 2019-12-07 12:00:00