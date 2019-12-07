Holiday Fair In The Square

Annual event in support of Epilepsy Toronto that combines the charm and elegance of a Christmas market with the excitement and allure of a thriving winter carnival. Dec 7-23, Tue-Thu 4-9 pm, Fri-Sat noon-10 pm, Sun noon-9 pm. Closed Mondays, except Dec 23 (noon-7 pm). Free admission.

fairinthesquare.ca // eventbrite.com/e/tickets-64743401256