Holiday Hills

An immersive festival and holiday market that celebrates the winter lifestyle with on-site discoveries, interactive programming and unique activities. Featuring an outdoor Crokicurl rink (mix of crokinole and curling), onsite eco tree farm, DIY holiday workshops, art installations, live music and more. Nov 22-Dec 21, Tue-Fri noon-9 pm (Wed to 10 pm), Sat 11 am-9 pm, Sun 11 am-6 pm. Free admission.