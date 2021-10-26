On Saturday, November 27th from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm, the Bloor-Yorkville BIA (BY BIA) and international pop-star Kiesza celebrate the holiday season with Holiday Magic, a free outdoor concert and lighting ceremony taking place on Cumberland Street and the Village of Yorkville Park, hosted by etalk host Chloe Wilde.

Returning for the 2021 season, Holiday Magic is a community celebration that will feature an impressive live performance from Kiesza and the annual “Flick the Switch” Lighting Ceremony with the event in support of the Canadian Foundation for Aids Research (CANFAR). Additionally, 138 trees along Bloor Street will be lit up, making for a spectacular display as visitors and residents explore the neighbourhood throughout the holiday season.

Holiday Magic is open to all ages. Strict COVID-19 protocol will be in effect, including proof of vaccination.