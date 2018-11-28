Come join our Holiday Pop-Up, Sip & Shop, on Wed. November 28, in the heart of Toronto’s Entertainment District, 461 King St W. The Community Market, Mask Toronto & Intake Music have selected unique artisans to present their handcrafted products and services. The Holiday Sip & Shop is where you can grab some cheer and listen to live musicians. Join us and show support to local Toronto Artisans. 6 pm. $10 cover. facebook.com/events/2205083459525846