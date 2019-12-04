Holiday Social – A WIPP Drag Queen Ball

Fairmont Royal York Hotel 100 Front W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 1E3

Holiday-themed show performed by the Spice Queens, food stations, catered bar and holiday vendors at this fundraiser for Providence Healthcare. 7:30 pm. $100.

Pre-register on eventbrite.ca/e/75310548879

Presented by Women in Philanthropy for Providence (WIPP) – a diverse group of philanthropic women who have joined together to support Providence Healthcare through annual fundraising events.

Fairmont Royal York Hotel 100 Front W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 1E3
