The Wisdom Of Ruins is a collection of materials that bear witness to unconventional grief and rituals of mourning. Meditating between her mother's birthplace – a medieval Sicilian city decimated by a 1968 earthquake – and the death of her daughter, HollyJo’s works were conceived in response to the communal honouring of ruins. Presented in conjunction with DesignTO. Jan 18-31, opening 6 pm Jan 17.

criticaldistance.ca/programs