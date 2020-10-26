Holocaust Education Week: Hindsight 2020 – Remembering the Past, Transforming the Future

In a year characterized by increased antisemitism frequently linked to COVID-19 conspiracy theories and social unrest caused by the lingering effects of colonialism and systemic racism it seemed only natural that HEW 2020 would tackle some of the underlying conditions that contribute to such activities. Nov 2-9.

Opening Night | Social Justice, Inequality and the Struggle Towards “Never Again” | November 2, 7:30 PM American journalist Yair Rosenberg addresses the role that Holocaust education and memory plays in combatting the threats of contemporary antisemitism, prejudice, and fascism. In conversation with noted Canadian journalist Sarah Fulford, editor-in-chief at Toronto Life Magazine, together they will respond to some of today’s most pressing questions.

Film Series | Necessary Images | November 2020-April 2021

A carefully curated HEW film series that delves deeply into this year’s theme runs from November 2020 – April 2021. Each screening features special guest speakers such as George Takei of Star Trek fame on Thursday, November 19. As a child, Takei along with other North Americans of Japanese heritage, was subject to forced relocation to internment camps during the Second World War. His personal insights provide yet another aspect of how the Second World War affected Canadians and Americans. Executive Director Dara Solomon commented on the significance of exploring such narratives as part of HEW 2020: “For Canadians grappling with what our nation’s wartime conduct means, it helps provide a more complete picture and encourages dialogue on the significance of human rights in today’s civil society.”

Book Talks | Learning from the Germans by American moral philosopher and cultural commentator | Nov. 4-Dec. 2/21

Program features philosopher and cultural commentator Susan Neiman who shares her insights into grappling with the past and its significance upon contemporary memorial culture. A three-part Neuberger book talk series is devoted to her recent publication Learning from the Germans. Guest presenters are featured week and culminates with an insightful discussion with Susan Neiman with reflections on Canada’s own difficult histories.

