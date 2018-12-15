Home Away From Home: An Art For Integration Event

Arab-speaking newcomers talk about their experiences of identity, loneliness, cross-cultural adaptation & homesickness in this show performed in Arabic and English. Dec 15-16 at 6:30 pm. Free. RSVP on eventbrite.ca/e/53148603905

Presented by Mixed Company Theatre with the Syrian Canadian Foundation, the Arab Community Centre of Toronto & the Scadding Court Community Centre.

www.facebook.com/events/338606000255068