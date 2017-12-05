Home Energy Savings Initiative (HESI)
Barbara Frum Library 20 Covington, Toronto, Ontario
The Home Energy Savings Initiative (HESI) project is being hosted by The Roots Collaborative (TRC) with the Toronto Tool Library. It is an opportunity to learn some simple, low-cost actions you can take to weatherize your home in reparation for the winter, helping to improve comfort, reduce your energy bills and protect the planet. 6:30 pm. Free. Pre-register.
