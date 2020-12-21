Home For The Holidays 2020

NOW MagazineAll EventsHome For The Holidays 2020

Galery Gevik presents the group exhibition. This year’s exhibition, presented in the lower gallery, contains paintings by historical, post-war and contemporary Canadian artists including Daphne Odjig, Henry Wanton Jones, William Ronald, Bertram Brooker, Albert Franck, Genevieve Jost, Graham Peacock, Christian Deberdt, Rita Letendre, Pierre Patry, Scott Plear, & Sylvia Lefkovitz. http://www.gevik.com

Hours – Tues – Sat: Noon- 6 pm.
Sun – Mon: appointment only

Location - Gallery Gevik

 

2020-12-21 to
2020-12-31
 

Art Exhibition
 

Art

Gallery Gevik

