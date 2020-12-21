Home For The Holidays 2020

Galery Gevik presents the group exhibition. This year’s exhibition, presented in the lower gallery, contains paintings by historical, post-war and contemporary Canadian artists including Daphne Odjig, Henry Wanton Jones, William Ronald, Bertram Brooker, Albert Franck, Genevieve Jost, Graham Peacock, Christian Deberdt, Rita Letendre, Pierre Patry, Scott Plear, & Sylvia Lefkovitz. http://www.gevik.com

Hours – Tues – Sat: Noon- 6 pm.

Sun – Mon: appointment only