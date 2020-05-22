Homebody Music Fest

A grounded gathering of live acoustic performances and conversations about health and creativity from the comfort of your home. 100% of the proceeds will be going directly to three charities shaping the national and local health and support response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada: Jack.org, Unison Benevolent Fund & Meals to Heal. Featuring a lineup of 50+ artists including Allan Rayman, The Reklaws, Francesco Yates, Zero 9:36, Sam DeRosa, Courage My Love, and many more. 7:30 pm. Donations accepted. dice.fm/bundle/home-body-fest