The New Face in the World of Comic Cons. Hosted on the TWITCH Platform.

HOMECON will take place on Friday, April 10 - Saturday, April 11, 2020, on the Twitch platform. Attendees will pay a subscription to access the show panels and other scheduled content. The subscription charge will be $4.99 (US$). A document will be sent through with easy step by steps on how to sign up.

The One-on-One chats with celebrities will replace the traditional ‘Signing table’. This will be the exclusive part of the event. Fans will receive a scheduled invite via the Zoom platform, which can be downloaded at https://zoom.us/download Each chat will cost $50 (US$) for 5min with a maximum of two that can be purchased per fan. Talent can choose to have a silent moderator present.

Special Guests include Inbar Lavi (Lucifer), Casey Cott (Riverdale), Gregg Sulkin (Marvel's Runaways), Ben Lewis (Arrow), Adelaide Kane (Reign), and Andrew Howard (HBO’s Watchmen).

http://homeconofficial.com