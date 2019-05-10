MOCA presents the fourth project in our Art in Use series, the Honest Shop. A self-service store that showcases and sells products handmade by people in the Junction area, the Honest Shop relies on a system of trust and generosity, where customers must record their purchases and leave cash in the ‘honesty box’ for collection. There are no salesclerks and no receipts given. May 10-Jul 7.

https://museumofcontemporaryart.ca/honest-shop-art-in-use-2019/