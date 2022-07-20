Honey Jam 2022 Showcase

Readers' Choice 2021

Jul 20, 2022

Honey Jam – a national youth artist development programme founded by Ebonnie Rowe – is thrilled to announce the lineup for their 2022 Artist Development program. The 15 artists were chosen following in-person and virtual auditions held in June, and as part of the program will be provided with mentoring opportunities, networking assistance, the opportunity to attend workshops featuring industry professionals, vocal/performance coaching, and performance opportunities, including the annual Honey Jam Showcase which is set to take place on August 18 at Toronto’s legendary El Mocambo. Tickets $20 at universe.com. 19+ event.

Additional Details

Location Address - 464 Spadina Avenue, Toronto, ON M5T 2G8

Event Price - $20

Date And Time

Thu, Aug 18th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM

Location

El Mocambo

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

