Honey Jam 2022 Showcase

Honey Jam – a national youth artist development programme founded by Ebonnie Rowe – is thrilled to announce the lineup for their 2022 Artist Development program. The 15 artists were chosen following in-person and virtual auditions held in June, and as part of the program will be provided with mentoring opportunities, networking assistance, the opportunity to attend workshops featuring industry professionals, vocal/performance coaching, and performance opportunities, including the annual Honey Jam Showcase which is set to take place on August 18 at Toronto’s legendary El Mocambo. Tickets $20 at universe.com. 19+ event.