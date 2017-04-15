Honoring Patriots of 1837
Necropolis Cemetery 200 Winchester, Toronto, Ontario M4X 1B7
Remember the sacrifice of Samuel Lount and Peter Matthews, hanged in Toronto in April 1838 by a British royal governor for defending liberty and democracy in the Rebellion of 1837. A presentation, moment of silence, and discussion at their gravesite. 3-3:45 pm. Free, donations welcome. Lount-Matthews gravesite.
