Honoring Patriots of 1837

Necropolis Cemetery 200 Winchester, Toronto, Ontario M4X 1B7

Remember the sacrifice of Samuel Lount and Peter Matthews, hanged in Toronto in April 1838 by a British royal governor for defending liberty and democracy in the Rebellion of 1837. A presentation, moment of silence, and discussion at their gravesite. 3-3:45 pm. Free, donations welcome. Lount-Matthews gravesite.

Necropolis Cemetery 200 Winchester, Toronto, Ontario M4X 1B7 View Map

