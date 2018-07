Laneway naming ceremony honouring the late civil rights lawyer and activist Charles Roach, who was also a founding Chair of Caribana in 1967.

Charley Roach Lane runs east-west between Rushton Road and Arlington Avenue, just north of St. Clair Avenue, next to Howard Lowry Lane. 7 pm. Free.

http://www.joemihevc.com/events/charley-roach-laneway-unveiling