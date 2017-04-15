Honouring Patriots Of 1837
Necropolis Cemetery 200 Winchester, Toronto, Ontario M4X 1B7
Presentation, moment of silence and discussion to remember the sacrifice of Samuel Lount & Peter Matthews, who were hanged in Toronto in April 1838 by a British royal governor for defending liberty and democracy in the Rebellion of 1837. 3-3:45 pm. Free (donations welcome). At the Lount-Matthews gravesite at Necropolis Cemetery.
Free, Outdoor
Community Events
