Honouring The Journey: An Event of Hope, Tribute, Inspiration And Celebration

Adath Israel Congregation 37 Southbourne, Toronto, Ontario M3H 1A4

National Initiative for Eating Disorders presents speakers sharing insights into their journeys and honouring individuals and events that were significant in their recoveries. Special guests from the audience will share the candle lighting ceremony. All are welcome. 1:30-4 pm. Free. Email wendy@nied.ca to RSVP or for questions, or RSVP on eventbrite.ca

