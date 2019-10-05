Hooman And Pups Run

Rouge Beach Park 195 Rouge Hills, Toronto, Ontario

First annual fundraising event organized by Just Like a Girl to promote Healthy Lifestyle and Sports for Girls. This is a race where runners can run with their dogs or alone. 8 am. $35.

Note: this is a plastic-free event; participants are requested to bring reusable water bottles or food containers.

raceroster.com/events/2019/25379/hooman-and-pups-run  //  info@justlikeagirl.ca

