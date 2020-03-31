Hope & Despair: Misha Glouberman in Online Conversation with Geoff Bellman
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
Talk about hope and despair, in general, and, especially, during the pandemic. We’ll be looking at things people can do to stay hopeful during dire times (and whether staying hopeful is even the right response.) Followed by online group discussion. 3:30 pm. Free. mishaglouberman.com/blog/gbellman
Info
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Community Events