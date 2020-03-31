Hope & Despair: Misha Glouberman in Online Conversation with Geoff Bellman

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

Talk about hope and despair, in general, and, especially, during the pandemic. We’ll be looking at things people can do to stay hopeful during dire times (and whether staying hopeful is even the right response.) Followed by online group discussion. 3:30 pm. Free. mishaglouberman.com/blog/gbellman

