Hope Talks at Toronto Taiwanfest

Stories from the pandemic. Did we choose to ignore the warning signs prior to the pandemic? In “Hope Talk”, experts from different fields provide the context to answer difficult questions we must learn to ask ourselves. Gaining new perspectives can be a first step to facing the issues of today’s world. Other features of the festival are an online gallery featuring works of “Behind the Masks”, “(Un) Being Chinese”, “Under the same sky” photography project, Friendship Kitchen and more. August 28-30. Free.

See torontotaiwanfest.ca for more details.