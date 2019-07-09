Hornepayne Music Project Fundraiser

Sophia Perlman was travelling as an on board musician with VIA Rail’s transcontinental line, The Canadian, when a short rest stop lead to an unplanned friendship with the Township of Hornepayne, Ontario. Over three years of getting to know the community through letter writing, 10 minute sprints from the platform during 20 minute layovers, and a spontaneous Christmas concert collaboration, they explored a simple question: If a musician decided to get off the train, what would you ask them to do? 7:30 pm. Pwyc.

sophiaperlman.com/hornepayne-music-project