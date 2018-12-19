Hospitality Sessions: Cannabis Cocktails & Mocktails

Lifford Wine & Spirits 471 Jarvis, Toronto, Ontario M4Y 2G8

Hosted by the Canadian Association of Professional Sommeliers (CAPS) Ontario in partnership with Lifford Cannabis Solutions. This month will feature 6-time author Warren Bobrow, The Cocktail Whisperer, a cannabis writer for Forbes, and author of the very first book on cannabis cocktails. Enjoy a DIY cannabis cocktail demo and learn about different types of infusions, dosing and flavour profiles. December 19 from 7 to 10 pm. $20-$35, tickets at eventbrite.ca

Lifford Wine & Spirits 471 Jarvis, Toronto, Ontario M4Y 2G8
