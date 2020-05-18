Hot Docs' Curious Minds Speaker Series Online

Four six-week courses led by speakers including Toronto Star’s Shinan Govani and music historian Dr. Mike Daley. Courses begin May 18. $49 per course. See website for schedule. Pre-register. hotdocs.ca/p/hd-home-curious-minds

In topics ranging from the timely to the entertaining, the inaugural roster of virtual courses will delve into the upheaval of the post-war 1920s and 30s, and their impact on the iconic cities of Berlin, Paris and New York; survey six landmark feasts served at pivotal moments in history; explore the wildly prolific canon of folk music; and catch up on all the Royal gossip from the House of Windsor, from the modern age of Queen Victoria to today’s young Royal couples