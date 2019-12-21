Hot Docs for the Holidays presents free screenings of holiday favourites: the 1946 Frank Capra classic It's A Wonderful Life, Dec 14 at 10:45 am; 2011's A Very Harold And Kumar Christmas, Dec 14 at 9:45 pm; White Christmas (1954, Michael Curtiz) Dec 15 at 10 am. The Holiday (2006, Nancy Meyers) Dec 16 at 9 pm. National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989, Jeremiah Chechik) Dec 18 at 9 pm. A Christmas Story (1983, Bob Clark) Dec 21 at 10:45 am. Bring a donation of cash or non-perishable food items for the Stop.

Members can reserve their tickets online. Non-member tickets available at the cinema box office only. A limited number of same-day tickets will be available. Maximum of two tickets per person.

hotdocscinema.ca/c/holiday