Hot Docs Podcast Festival Online

Event that attracts top podcasting talent from around the world, the digital Festival will feature 25 + events, including exclusive live conversations with star podcast creators and hosts, panel discussions and masterclasses with industry leaders, interactive gatherings to connect with fellow audiophiles, as well as a host of on-demand events available to stream at your convenience. Jan 27-29, 2021. Passes $75-$99. https://www.hotdocscinema.ca/c/podcast
The first participating podcasts are listed below. The full lineup of programming will be announced on January 5.
The Festival will also feature talent from Canadaland, CBC Podcasts’ This is Not a Drake Podcast, Radiotopia’s Ear Hustle, and executives from Frequency, Luminary, The New York Times, Serial Productions, WNYC and Vox Media.
Location - Virtual Event
