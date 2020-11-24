Hot Docs Podcast Festival Online

Event that attracts top podcasting talent from around the world, the digital Festival will feature 25 + events, including exclusive live conversations with star podcast creators and hosts, panel discussions and masterclasses with industry leaders, interactive gatherings to connect with fellow audiophiles, as well as a host of on-demand events available to stream at your convenience. Jan 27-29, 2021. Passes $75-$99. https://www.hotdocscinema.ca/c/podcast

The first participating podcasts are listed below. The full lineup of programming will be announced on January 5.

99% Invisible host Roman Mars will talk about his bestselling new book based on the wildly popular Radiotopia podcast

Hosts of the longtime WNYC podcast Radiolab, Jad Abumrad and Latif Nasser, will discuss their hit audio docu-series The Other Latif and Dolly Parton's America

and Host of Serial Productions’ Nice White Parents , Chana Joffe-Walt, and host of The New York Times’ 1619 podcast, Nikole Hannah-Jones, will discuss their acclaimed shows and how they used podcasting to advance the cultural conversation on race

Former host of CBC's Missing and Murdered Connie Walker, now host of a new true crime series for Gimlet Media, will explore how she uses podcasting to tell the stories of women of colour whose voices are often erased from true crime stories.

The Festival will also feature talent from Canadaland, CBC Podcasts’ This is Not a Drake Podcast, Radiotopia’s Ear Hustle, and executives from Frequency, Luminary, The New York Times, Serial Productions, WNYC and Vox Media.