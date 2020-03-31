Hot Dogs 2020 - A Festival Like No Other
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
Hot Dogs pitch forum on ZOOM. Covid-Conspiracy pitches will be heard from members of Canada’s documentary community, including the following: Dylan Reibling (filmmaker), Celeste Koon (filmmaker), Lesley Birchard (industry CBC TV) and Ravi Srinivasan (industry Hot Docs).
Each participant will have 5 minutes to pitch their project. They will be live in front of a Zoom audience. A loud bell will sound if you go one second over. 9 pm.
