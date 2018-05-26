House + Body's Playwrights Initiative Presentation
Artscape Youngplace 180 Shaw, Toronto, Ontario M6J 2W5
House + Body presents an immersive play reading event featuring playwrights Daniel Carter, Bessie Cheng and Jamie Kasiama. May 26 at 8 pm. Pwyc.
Learn more about the Playwrights Initiative at: www.houseandbody.org/playwrights
Space is limited, so we encourage folks to book their tickets in advance. Tickets are PWYC.
Info
