House + Body's Playwrights Initiative Presentation

Artscape Youngplace 180 Shaw, Toronto, Ontario M6J 2W5

House + Body presents an immersive play reading event featuring playwrights Daniel Carter, Bessie Cheng and Jamie Kasiama. May 26 at 8 pm. Pwyc.

Learn more about the Playwrights Initiative at: www.houseandbody.org/playwrights

Space is limited, so we encourage folks to book their tickets in advance. Tickets are PWYC.

