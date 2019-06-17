House Divided: How The Missing Middle Will Solve Toronto’s Affordability Crisis
Isabel Bader Theatre 93 Charles W, Toronto, Ontario
Urban Land Institute hosts a book launch and panel with co-editors John Lorinc, Alex Bozikovic, Cheryll Case and Annabel Vaughan, plus others, to discuss their new book, House Divided: How The Missing Middle Will Solve Toronto’s Affordability Crisis. 5:30-7:30 pm. Free. Pre-register.
Isabel Bader Theatre 93 Charles W, Toronto, Ontario
Free
