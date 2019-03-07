House on Fire – A Post-Hope Comedy

U of T’s Centre for Drama, Theatre and Performance Studies presents a newly devised comedy by students. What happens when a ragtag group of panelists assemble at a public symposium to discuss hope: is it a curse or a blessing? Opens Mar 7 and runs to Mar 16, Tue-Sat 8 pm. $20, stu $10, tickets at houseonfireuoft.eventbrite.ca

facebook.com/events/349282005923431