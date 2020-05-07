House - The Isolation Version

Factory Theatre's virtual presentation of Daniel MacIvor's play directed by Nina Lee Aquino. A groundbreaking stand-up-sit-down-comedy-nightmare about a man named Victor. His mother is possessed by the devil. His father is the saddest man in the world. His sister is in love with the dog. The one he loves does not love him...and he's got nowhere to live. A man on the precipice of a nervous breakdown, Victor drags his (online) audience through his life, his fantasies, his desires, and his recent push to the edge as he searches for answers in Daniel MacIvor's grand epic. 7 pm. Free. This online presentation will feature Kevin Hanchard as Victor and will run approx. 1 hour and 15mins, followed by a Q&A with Daniel MacIvor, Nina Lee Aquino, and Kevin Hanchard. Pre-register-

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/9715880994613/WN_FQZRMEFoR12CW21yPIVAVw