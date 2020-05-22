How do we fight for a just transition for workers? Lessons from the frontlines

The Toronto East International Socialists online public meeting with Virginia Rodino, (member of Marx21, US), and Carolyn Egan (President, Steelworkers Toronto Area Council & leading member of the International Socialists). 7 pm.

We are in a time of major public health, jobs and environmental crisis. In recent weeks there has been an upsurge in workers’ struggles. Actions at General Electric plants in Massachusetts, Texas, Virginia and New York called on the company to shift production to ventilators and ensure safe working conditions. In Oshawa, a campaign that fought to retool the General Motors plant to produce electric vehicles successfully shifted the focus to producing PPE, winning 50 jobs for laid off workers.Join the discussion on what we can learn from these examples as we continue to fight for a just transition away from climate-destroying work.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82708414672?pwd=WUs3dlQraHlHVjFpOVRCRWN0UkVpdz09

Meeting ID: 827 0841 4672

Password: 626625