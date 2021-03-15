How Free Schools Foster Democratic Citizenship

Parkdale Neighbourhood Land Trust event. Free schools can help adults and children learn the meaning of democracy at a very deep level. This class will reveal the rich history of free schools in local movements for progressive/radical education. The two facilitators, Deb O’Rourke and Miriam Zachariah, have deep experience with ALPHA, a public elementary alternative school that grew directly from the free school movement of the 1960s and 1970s. The group will explore the challenges of free school pedagogy and governance and discuss how networks of locally governed community schools could strengthen democratic processes around the world. April 13 from 6:30-8:30 pm. Free. https://www.facebook.com/events/268366614818568