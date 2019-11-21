How Is The Public To Know? When Regulators Lose Sight Of Their Public Role

Rogers Communications Centre at Ryerson 80 Gould, Toronto, Ontario

Panel discussion on whether agencies (Health Canada, National Energy Board, etc) are unduly influenced by those they regulate (drug companies, oil industry, etc). With Bruce Campbell, Linda McQuaig, Mark S. Winfield and moderator James L. Turk. 7-9 pm. Free. Room 103.

