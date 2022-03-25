Readers' Choice 2021

Mar 25, 2022

How Long Gone

How Long Gone is a podcast that was created out of pandemic boredom by two old friends. 

How Long Gone feels like when you used to have friends. Assuming your friends were bicoastal elites, Chris Black and Jason Stewart. And they welcomed you to silently join them as they ushered in a parade of guests. This edition’s guest is chef Matty Matheson.

May 13 at 8 pm. $29.50. The Great Hall, 1087 Queen West. showclix.com.

Location Address - 1087 Queen St West, Toronto

Event Price - $29.50

Fri, May 13th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM

The Great Hall

Concert or Performance

Stage

