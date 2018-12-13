How May I Help You?

The Lighthouse Troupe presents a drama by Chelsey Fawcett. Shrouded in mystery upon entering the space, you will be taken on an immersive journey through the psyche of a charismatic leader and the defiance of their followers, and will leave you challenging your own morals and beliefs. Dec 13-15, Thu 8:30 pm, Fri 6 & 8:30 pm, Sat noon, 2:30, 6 & 8:30 pm. $15.

facebook.com/events/203798660541471

Tickets: http://link.thelighthousetroupe.com/HMIHY