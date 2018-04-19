How Not to Die Stupidly: A Few Cautionary Tales For Deeply Flawed Individuals In Light Of Upcoming Disasters
St George the Martyr 197 John, Toronto, Ontario M5T1X6
Humber Theatre presents a cabaret-style performance by Tatiana Jennings. A rag-tag troupe of futuristic time travellers who bring cautionary tales about the end of the world to contemporary Toronto. Their bizarre and comedic stories turn stranger and more foreboding as the mysterious machine containing their uploaded personalities begins to malfunction. Outdoor performance in the church courtyard; please dress for the weather. Apr 19-20, shows at 6 and 8 pm. Pwyc.
Info
St George the Martyr 197 John, Toronto, Ontario M5T1X6
Outdoor, Under $10
Stage
Theatre