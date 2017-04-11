How To Be An Ally: Anti-Oppression 101
Centre for Social Innovation Regent Park 585 Dundas E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 2B7
Introductory workshop that engages a wide range of learners in understanding power dynamics, oppression and liberation in a Canadian and global context. The workshop explores the language of social justice. 6-8:30 pm. $40, some pwyc available. Pre-register on eventbrite.com.
